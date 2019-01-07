Attention brides-to-be: the Super Wedding Show is Sunday, January 20th!

Recently engaged? Maybe you hope to be soon. You don’t want to miss Mid-Missouri’s premiere bridal show! No matter what stage of the planning process you might be in, the Super Wedding Show promises to provide a fun-filled, informative afternoon for you during your wedding journey! There’ll be over 60 businesses on hand showcasing their wedding-related products/services to help make planning your special day a lot easier! Plus prize drawings and samplings!

At the event, one lucky bride or groom to be will win a three-night all-inclusive luxury honeymoon resort package to the five-star Valentin Imperial Maya with Funjet Vacation’s non-stop charter airfare!

2019 Super Wedding Show



When: Sunday January 20th, 2019 | 12pm-4pm

Where: Columbia Expo Center – Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia

Admission: $5 per person at the door