Meet the 2018 Valentine’s Wedding Couple: Tami and JJ

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means we are getting ready for a wedding in the Y107 studio. Let’s meet this year’s soon to be newlyweds.

A few weeks back we asked interested couples to submit their application to get married live on-air and on Facebook in our studio on Valentine’s Day. 20 couples submitted their stories. 20 great stories, making our decision really tough. But in the end, there can only be 1. Congrats to Tami and JJ. Here’s their story.

Me and Lawrence have been together since our senior year of high school. On March 28th it will be 11yrs! Man time flies when your having fun right? Lol but on a serious note, we have put off the wedding for several years now for one particular reason. Infertility 😔💔He proposed on a boat off the coast of South Padre Island with our best friends in 2014. It was magical and I was in shock and of course I said yes. 😍 At that point we had been trying for a baby for 2yrs on our own. Shortly after getting back from South Padre I was told I have stage 3 endometriosis as well as a “bicornuate uterus” also known as a “Heart Shaped” uterus. Currently I have been through 2 laproscopic surgeries and 6 artificial inseminations with oral and injectable medication that failed. I focused on my health in 2016 and lost 40lbs and then received emergency custody of my newborn niece. I had her for almost 6 months and 2 days. Prior to giving custody back to my sister, we found out we were pregnant. We were ecstatic! Unfortunately we lost him at 10wks due to my “heart shaped” uterus. We were heartbroken and I had to go through a D/C as well as my 2nd laprpscopic surgery to remove more endometriosis. Infertility is so expensive that we drained our savings to try to have a baby. Therefore we can not afford a wedding, and didn’t want to add more stress of trying to plan one because trying for a baby was stressful enough. I always try to tell myself to save for a wedding, but then I think about how we can get married no matter our age, but having a baby before we get too old is crucial, so unfortunately all our money goes to that. Some people think we have not been blessed with a baby due to not being married and maybe that theory is true, so I would love to marry the man of my dreams that has stuck by my side through all of this on Valentines Day so maybe it’ll show my “heart shaped” Uterus who’s boss! Thank you for your time ♡

We have briefly spoken with Tami and she is beside herself in excitement. She’s even bringing family in to decorate ahead of the wedding. We will have them on the show with Cosmo and Jax Tuesday morning just prior to the next day’s wedding to share that excitement with all of you. Then, plan on joining us Wednesday morning at 9am for the live nuptials.

Congrats Tami and JJ!

Her Wednesday will start at Beauty and Beyond Permanent Cosmetics and full-service salon where Tami will get her hair done. Then Joe Machens Nissan will transport Tami to the Y107 Studio to meet JJ and her family for the wedding, including their first dance. They will be treated to chocolate covered strawberries from The Candy Factory. Then they’ll be whisked away to breakfast at Broadway Diner. They will also receive an overnight stay at Old Kinderhook Lodge (with a dozen roses, a bottle of wine, coffee, and ice skating passes) and a year’s worth of couples massages at 3rd Life Massage.