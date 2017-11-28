Did your favorite artist get nominated for record of the year? Find out!
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year nominees: @Donaldglover, @LuisFonsi, @daddy_yankee,@justinbieber, @S_C_, @kendricklamar, and @BrunoMars.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/lvDFVwNjJt
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Album Of The Year nominees: @Donaldglover, @S_C_, @kendricklamar,@lorde, and @BrunoMars.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/wtlcGH3o6z
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Song Of The Year nominees.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/KBbUGiDc1W
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Best New Artist nominees: @alessiacara, @thegreatkhalid, @LILUZIVERT, @imjmichaels, and @sza.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/tamjD3muck
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017