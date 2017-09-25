Listen Live
It’s 2017 and the earth is still round!

Jax September 25, 2017 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

I read a story over the weekend that my brain couldn’t comprehend. Flat-Earthers, let’s talk about it. 

Rapper and fact denier B.0.B. claimed yet again that the world is flat. Despite years upon years of evidence that the world is indeed round, Bobby Ray felt the need to reaffirm his belief with a GoFundMe.

If BoB spent as much time and energy making music as he did trying to pull stunts like these, he’d probably have another hit by now. 

I’d continue with more but I’ll let world renown astrophysicist and general badass Neil deGrasse Tyson continue flaming the ATL rapper. 

 

So there you have it. We live in 2017 and the earth is, was, and forever will be round.- JaX

