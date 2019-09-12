20 Missouri Cities That No One Knows How To Say

Missouri. Miz-URR-uh. However you say it…

Just like people say the name of our great state differently, there are a handful of towns that Missourians also have trouble enunciating . And rightfully so. Some of these towns have a rather ridiculous spelling!

The Riverfront Times magazine out of St. Louis recently came up with the Top 20 Missouri cities that no one knows how to say! We’ve listed them below, then further down, the correct way of how to say them! Take your best guesses, then see how you did using the answer key at the bottom!

1. Auxvasse

2. Nevada

3. Versailles

4. Hayti

5. Kimbrough

6. Bolivar

7. Spokane

8. Kearney

9. Pomme de Terre

10. Lebanon

11. Hazeltine

12. Nixa

13. Cabool

14. Bois D’Arc

15. Bona

16. New Madrid

17. Laquey

18. Clever

19. Milan

20. Canalou

AND NOW… THE ANSWERS!

1. Auxvasse

-If you live in Mid-Missouri, you should know this is as easy as the last two words in “The Wizard of Oz”

2. Nevada

-We’re not in Vegas. It’s pronounced “ne-VAY-duh” here in Miz-URR-uh.

3. Versailles

-The French pronounce this “ver-SIGH”. But we’re not in France. “ver-SAILS” is correct.

4. Hayti

-Not to be confused with the Caribbean nation, this is pronounced “hay-TIE”

5. Kimbrough

-This is just “KIM-brew“, not “Kim-bro” or “Kim-bor-ough”

6. Bolivar

-Rhymes with the name “Oliver”, pronounced “BALL-i-ver”

7. Spokane

-In Washington state, it’s “spo-CAN”. In Missouri, it’s “spo-CANE”

8. Kearney

–Just like a carnival worker, it’s pronounced “CAR-knee”



9. Pomme de Terre

–Despite popular belief, it’s pronounced “puhm-de-TAHR”, not “POM-de-tear”.

10. Lebanon

-They hate when you call it “leb-uh-NON”… it’s just “LEB-uh-nun”

11. Hazeltine

-The “I” makes the “ee” sound. “Hazel-TEEN”

12. Nixa

–This one actually is said exactly as it looks, but some of the locals will pronounce it “Nixie”



13. Cabool

-“ka-BOOL” is correct. “CAB-ool” is not.



14. Bois D’Arc

-We’re sure you got this wrong. So did everyone else. It’s actually really easy to say. “bo-DARK”.

15. Bona

-Get your minds out of the gutter. It’s pronounced, “BAH-nuh”

16. New Madrid

-In Spain, it’s “muh-DRID”. In Missouri, it’s “MAD-drid”



17. Laquey

-You thought it was “Lackey”, right? Wrong. “LAKE-way” is correct.

18. Clever

-Don’t outsmart yourself on this one. It’s spoken as “clever”, like a smart person, not “Cleaver”, like what you cut meat with.

19. Milan

-It’s not pronounced the same as in Italy, or in the Disney movie. It’s “MY-luhn”.

20. Canalou

–Thought it was “CAN-a-lou”? Nope… try “cuh-NOW-loo”.

Congratulations! You now know how to correctly pronounce more Missouri cities than all your friends! So go show it off, you smart, smart person you!