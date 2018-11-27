Thank You The 1975 For An Amazing Ariana Cover! [VIDEO]

The 1975 just did the unthinkable: they covered Ariana Grande’s“Thank You, Next”. In short, it’s like Christmas Soul, which is NEVER the first thing that comes to mind with alt-rockers The 1975. However, THIS is near perfection.

I’m a big fan of cover songs, especially when bands head to the BBC Radio One studio. So many times, in THAT setting for some reason, they tend to take on covers that surprise me in name and stun me with perfection. I still get chills when I watch Taylor Swift’s cover of Mumford and Sons’ “White Blank Page“.

Covers are always concerning though, especially when it’s of a brand new song. There hasn’t been a long time to make it your own and perfect it. What intrigues me every time though, is when the cover artist is of a different style. Think when Disturbed, a hard rock band, covered the very soft Simon and Garfunkel “Sound of Silence.” NAILED IT! Or Johnny Cash taking on Nine Inch Nails “Hurt“. It’s also what makes Post Modern Jukebox so awesome.

And THIS… simply unexpected and magical. I’m not going to say it’s better than Ariana, but it puts a pretty fantastic spin on a song we are currently loving so much!

So to The 1975, I say “Thank You, (what’s) Next?”

What’s your favorite cover song of all time?