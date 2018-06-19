$1000 Minute Awards $3000 To Mid-Missourians

No other station gives away more FREE money to Mid-Missourians than Y107! Local contests, Local winners! Over the last couple of weeks, we proved it!

A few weeks back, we started at 10 Questions with 60 Seconds. Then 10 more questions, and another 60 seconds. But we were having too much fun. So we added another 10 questions and ANOTHER 60 seconds. And with each round, we put another $1000 up for grabs!

But all good things must come to an end.

As we wrap the $1000 Minute, for now, we congratulate our winners:

Joanna in Jefferson City

Tracy in Columbia

Shaun in Columbia

Keep watching the contest tab to see what you can win next from your Free Money Station, Y107!