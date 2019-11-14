Get Paid $1000 For Watching 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies

People keep telling you that there’s no such thing as easy money. Yet things like this keep popping up. Here’s another one. How would you like to get paid to watch just 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days!!! And $1000!!

Here’s the deal. CenturyLinkQuote (which is an authorized CenturyLink sales agent according to their website), want to pay you $1000 to binge 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

Ummm, that sounds too easy, doesn’t it? Here’s the basic rules:

You don’t just like Christmas. You have to love it!

Candidates must be over 18 and a US resident

Document the whole thing on your socials for all your followers to see.

They really want your full fledged feedback, the positive and negative. Was the movie too cheesy, too predictable, over-dramatic, poorly acted… or perfect? Or all the above I guess. After all, they ARE Hallmark Christmas movies.

To get started and get your application in, visit the website here.

Then grab the popcorn, comfy socks, blankets, and eggnog and get ready to binge. I mean, it’s what you’re going to do anyway. Besides, it’s just 2 movies a day. That’s not intrusive at all, especially for the chance at $1000 and more!