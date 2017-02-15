YouTube Gets Rid of It’s Most Annoying Feature

Watching YouTube videos is a little obsession of mine, and by little I mean huge! These days it seems that I spend more time on youtube then watching actual T.V. Can you blame me, I mean YouTube has everything from your favorite shows to hundreds of hours of YouTuber content that you can follow and fall in love with. I’m not the only one who falls asleep watching my favorite YouTubers right? There is one thing that I can’t stand, and that would be the unskippable ads. When those unskippable ad’s pop up on a video it truly is a terrible feeling, I’m glad to say that the bad feeling will soon be gone with the wind. Google has announced that in 2018, they will be getting rid of the non-skippable 30-second ads. A Google spokesperson said they will be focusing on commercial formats that are more engaging to both advertisers and viewers. There is a catch though 15 and

