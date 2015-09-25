Listen Live
Breaking News

Y107’s $1,000 Wheel Of Cash

Jamie Mac September 25, 2015 Uncategorized 3 Comments

Congrats to Rachel Peneston of Jefferson City, she won $700 on Friday’s Wheel of Cash!

Now it’s your chance to win even MORE money with Y107!

Each day at 7:20, 11:20 and 3:20, you’ll have the chance to call-in to spin the “Y107 Wheel Of Cash.”  Be caller 7, identify the song that the wheel lands on, and win money.  That simple.

We’ll start the jackpot at $50, and it’ll go up by $50 with each wrong guess.

3 comments

  1. cosmo
    June 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    We’re not playing this game right now. Sorry man. Not sure who Kevin Ewing is.

  2. kevin
    June 15, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    what s the number when to call before the wheel spins on that who called Kevin ewing

  3. Vanessa Shobe
    October 1, 2015 at 7:35 am

    I just listened to Cosmo and Mike money wheel listening to a song for a second is hard to guess what the song clip it should be at least a 10second or a minute to listen then guess I would call in and do it but listening to the song clip for a second is hard to make a guess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.