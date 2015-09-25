Y107’s $1,000 Wheel Of Cash

Congrats to Rachel Peneston of Jefferson City, she won $700 on Friday’s Wheel of Cash!

Now it’s your chance to win even MORE money with Y107!



Each day at 7:20, 11:20 and 3:20, you’ll have the chance to call-in to spin the “Y107 Wheel Of Cash.” Be caller 7, identify the song that the wheel lands on, and win money. That simple.

We’ll start the jackpot at $50, and it’ll go up by $50 with each wrong guess.