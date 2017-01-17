Y107 Presents 90s VS 00s :: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Single? Don’t want to sit on your couch eating ice cream and while watching sappy movies or the Bachelor?



Then this is for you!

Y107 Presents

ALL THE SINGLE LADIES: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Party!

with DJ Requiem spinning the best, 90s & 00s at THE BLUE NOTE

Saturday, February 11th – 9:00pm (doors)

$5 Cover // 18+

To Hell with Valentine’s Day. It’s time to get the girls together, bust out that favorite dress, and celebrate being single. DJ Requiem will be spinning some of the best club jams from the 90s and 00s, Of course, there will be lots of Beyoncé and a medley of Single Lady Anthems. Plus we’ll have music videos on the BIG SCREEN!

Cosmo and Jaime from Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show will be your hosts for the night. Plus meet Carson and Jordan on the way in.

Get your tickets now!

Be listening for your chance to win your way in soon.