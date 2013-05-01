Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show

Monday – Friday: 5:30am – 10:00am

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email me

Blog



COSMO

Email me

I am a St. Louis native and have lived in CoMo for 15 years now with kiddos Emma and Cole

The Cardinals, Blues, Tigers, CC Cougars and Rams are my favorite sports teams and you always have to cheer for a 99 back flip on Sundays.

Get me in my kayak on a river or lake and I am in heaven. I also love playing softball, racquetball, paintball and some golf. We have a new to us pop-up camper and can’t wait to do some camping this summer.

Love cheeseburgers and Chicago style hot dogs

When it comes to TV, I break the DVR on Justified, First 48, Sons of Anarchy and can’t wait for the return of 24!

Favorite number 74…look for it, it is everywhere.

Jax

Twitter

Email me

This is the about me section, right? Cool cool. Time to copy and paste my Tinder profile. Right off the bat, I’m new to town. A big city kid who grew up in Chicago trying to live out his dreams in MidMo! Been at this since I was 15, when I almost got kicked off a college radio station for being ‘too edgy’. I knew from that day forward, radio was always going to be a swipe right kind of affair. Things you should know about me are that I do cheer for Chicago teams (pause for groans and eye rolls) including that one team that finally won the World Series (pause for even more groans and harder eye rolls). I’m an avid cyclist and I don’t see the big deal in going to a movie on my own. TV shows I live for are ‘Westworld’, ‘The Walking Dead’, and ‘Insecure.’ But let’s get to what’s important: The music. It was, is, and always will be my passion. I love most genres and am always looking for that next hit. I can promise you one thing for certain. I’m as real as they come as you’ll hear every morning. I can’t wait to get to know you!

Jaime

Email me

I was born and raised in Columbia, MO. I’m an Army brat. I also competed in the Miss Missouri USA 2016 pageant. Family time, my fur babies, and food are just a few of my favorite things. Christmas lights are pretty high up there too. I love being outdoors and going camping, hiking, and fishing. Anywhere near water is my favorite place to be. I plan to travel the world when I’m not entertaining you on air. My favorite tv shows are as followed: Orange is the New Black, Scandal, American Horror Story, Game of Thrones, and Harley and the Davidson’s.

Go Cards! I bleed Black and Gold. MIZ!!!