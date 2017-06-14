Y107 Live at Ashley Furniture Homestore

Join Jordan Jay at the new Ashley Furniture Homestore in Jefferson City from 5p-7p Saturday, with 2 big events going on!

For one, it’s the Ashley Furniture “Midnight Madness” Sale! For Saturday only, it’s Buy one item, get a second item for 50% off. Or, pay no interest for 5 years with no minimum purchase and no money down. Both are great options, leaving you with great deals.

Also, it’s the end of their $10,000 giveaway. Jordan will entertain the crowd till 7p, when they’ll draw 3 winners. Two will receive $1000, and one will win a $3000 Grand Prize. (The other $5000 giveaway will be at the Columbia store). You must be present to win. So if you’ve been registering all month, make sure you’re there at 7p Saturday.