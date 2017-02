How did that happen?

La La Land was announced as Best Picture….but the real winner was Moonlinght.

And the best picture award goes to …? Here's how the #Oscars mix-up between "La La Land" and "Moonlight" happened https://t.co/mMeWu4wSiy pic.twitter.com/oxNkGo0VMI — CNN (@CNN) February 27, 2017

Emma Stone wants to know where the second Best Supporting Actress envelope came from

Full List Of Winners