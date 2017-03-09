Okay, you have probably already heard that red wine is good for your health and heart, but what if I told you it could make you live longer too? We really love wine in this world I mean we do more studies on it than anything else it seems. Some researchers from Virgina Tech’s Carilion Research Institute say a compound that is found in red wine can help slow down aging when taken in huge amounts.

Now no I’m not saying binge on all the wine you see. The compound is called resveratrol and is found in the skin of red grapes, which gives the fruit its color. Resveratrol has been proven to lighten the lives of insects, by mimicking the effects of calorie restriction. After more research has been done we could have a pill that it designed to slow down aging.