Win NKOTB/Paula Abdul Tickets Friday Morning!

It’s one of the most anticipated “Throwback” concerts this summer: NKOTB (New Kids on the Block) with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men at the Scottrade Saturday, June 17th. And of course, we have your tickets. You can win them Friday morning around 8am by being caller 7. Well, it’s not quite that easy.

So yes, when we tell you to call in just after 8, it’d be great to be caller 7. But that’s a tough task as the demand is high. To even the odds a bit, we introduce a new game: Cell Block!

If you ARE caller 7:

All you have to do is call back within 10 minutes and 7 seconds from the moment we hang up with you. Pretty simple right? Just call back once we get your info. But here’s the catch…

If you are NOT caller 7:

You can still win the tickets. Your job is to keep calling and blocking the phone lines so caller 7 can’t get through in those 10 min and 7 seconds. If the time runs out and caller 7 couldn’t get through, we’ll take the next caller to win! That could be you.

One more time?

Say Mary is the 7th caller at 8:00a. She gets till just after 8:10a to try to get through to us, while you and everyone else keep dialing to “block” the lines so she can’t get through. If the time runs out, we’ll take the next caller as our official automatic winner.

In other words, it’s really a game of “screw your neighbor”.

So get this number in your phone 573-441-Y107 (9107), and make sure you’re listening and ready to dial starting at around 8:00a, and right on till the winner is crowned right around 8:10a.

This might be fun! Good luck!

Click here to buy your tickets.