Simon Cowell is producing the all-star Grenfell Tower Charity Single and it will be out Wednesday.

The news keeps getting worse as the number has climbed to 79 either dead, missing or presumed dead after last weeks horrific fire that ravaged its way through the high-rise apartment building in the UK.

The track they’re collaborating on is said to be a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” It was originally slated for release on Monday (June 19), but has reportedly been pushed back to allow time for Celine Dion and Robbie Williams to record their vocals. Good Morning Britain host Philippa Tomson wrote on Sunday (June 18) that the song was expected to drop Wednesday.

Will there be a One Direction reunion to lend voices to this song?

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have been asked by the One Direction creator Simon Cowell to perform a charity show in London for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.