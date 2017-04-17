What Will April’s Baby Be Named?

Saturday morning over a million people watched April the Giraffe give birth to a healthy baby boy! Now he needs a name. Your vote will cost you though.

What should April’s calf be named?

Your vote will cost $1 each, with a minimum of 5 votes per person. There are also no limits to how many times each person can vote. The zoo says funds raised in this effort will go towards giraffe conservation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes, and towards the Animal Adventure Park itself.

NAME APRIL’S CALF

Remember Giraffe Mom? What if they named the giraffe after her baby Porter Lane???