Why Was Taylor Swift In Missouri This Weekend?

Taylor Swift surprised one very special fan with a private concert.

Cyrus Porter, a World War II veteran has bonded with his grandchildren thru Taylor Swift’s music…he has even gone to two of her concerts….and now she has given him a 3rd concert! In the living room.

Taylor Swift was in New Madrid , MO to surprise a WWII Vet and his family with a private concert in the living room.