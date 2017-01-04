What’s The Beef?

Wendy’s might have the image of a sweet innocent little girl, however, innocent they are not. The food chains twitter account has been bashing and roasting any and everyone that challenges them. Who knew Wendy’s was so savage? Check out some of the tweets it all started with this…
@KrypticH4wk Move
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@ceophono No, your opinion is though.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@Wendys 😳😳😳 I'm going to @BurgerKing now
— Luis Sanchez (@LacedlLouie) January 3, 2017
@nielsonethan You won that bet
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
@NoblesGraphics We don't cut corners.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
Theses are just a few of the tweets check out more Here!