Listen Live
Breaking News
Wendy's Twitter

What’s The Beef?

January 6, 2017 Leave a comment

Wendy’s might have the image of a sweet innocent little girl, however, innocent they are not. The food chains twitter account has been bashing and roasting any and everyone that challenges them. Who knew Wendy’s was so savage? Check out some of the tweets it all started with this…

 

 

Theses are just a few of the tweets check out more Here

Tags

Comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.