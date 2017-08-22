WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR ECLIPSE GLASSES

Now that the eclipse is over and done. What do you do with your glasses?

Yes, there is another Total Solar Eclipse coming to parts of Missouri in 2024 butyou can NOT use the same eclipse glasses. Save them in a scrap book, throw away or DONATE!

What to do with your glasses?

Give your eclipse glasses a second chance! Astronomers Without Borders and its partners will be announcing a program to collect glasses after the eclipse, to be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. Information on how you can participate in this program to spread STEM resources around the world will be coming soon so gather them up. Don’t waste. Donate!