How Well Do You Know 2000s Rap Lyrics?

lsprenger August 3, 2017 Contests, Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show 6 Comments

You could win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar in concert!

Take our quiz to find out how well you know 2000s rap lyrics, and be entered to win two tickets to see Kendrick Lamar in Kansas City!

You can enter until Friday, August 11th, and a winner will be announced that same day!

Grand Prize: Two tickets to see rapper Kendrick Lamar in concert in Kansas City on August 16th at the Sprint Center!

*If you have a slower Internet connection, it may take a few seconds for the quiz to load below.

6 comments

  1. Carson
    August 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Glad you enjoyed it!

  2. latetia dixon
    August 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    That was cool me and my boys love that game

  3. Carson
    August 8, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Well that’s just AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME! Thanks for the love Haylie, and thanks for being an awesome listener.

  4. Haylie Garrison
    August 7, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS STATION.

  5. cosmo
    August 7, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Thanks Courtney! We’re lucky to have you as an awesome listener!

  6. Courtney Pearson
    August 5, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Love this station!

