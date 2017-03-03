Wedding Bell

Everyone want’s a unique wedding, this couple heard they could hold their wedding at the fast food chain’s flagship in Las Vegas. Diane Nguyen and her fiancé of four years, Nick, are just one of many couples who entered the Love & Tacos competition, which grants the winners a free trip to Vegas and a wedding inside the restaurant. The strangest part is that Diane made her wedding dress out of leftover taco and burrito wrappers… How did they get so many to make a dress? Good question… and are they clean? Take a look at the dress yourself, it’s quite unique.

DIANE NGUYEN/INSTAGRAM