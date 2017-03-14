Water World

Let’s face it we are all getting more health- conscious these days, and it is starting to show. Beverage Marketing Corp. reports that bottled water consumption and sales have been increasing in recent years. In the U.S. alone Bottled water reached 39.3 gallons per capita last year. For the first time ever we are drinking more bottled water than soda! Carbonated drinks went down to 38.5 gallons.

Years ago this would have been unthinkable, not only that water is becoming more popular than soda but also that we pay for something that is essentially free. Health concerns and effects of sugary drinks and public water supplies are on the rise. Do you prefer water over pop/soda? Let us know in the comments below!