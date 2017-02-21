Listen Live
Vin Diesel Duet With Selena Gomez

February 21, 2017

Vin Diesel, like Dwane Johnson he likes to branch out a bit from his acting career and engage in other hobbies. Who would have thought that Vin would be diving into pop music?!? Less than a week after Selena Gomez and Kygo dropped their new track “It Ain’t Me” The Fast and Furious star was featured on a new rendition of the song. Vin Diesel teased the collab over this past weekend, thanking Kygo for the chance to show off his singing voice. Check out Vin and Selena’s duet below!

