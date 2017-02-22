Vending of The Future

Vending machines have been getting more and more creative recently. If you remember back to last year Xavier University had a “Pizza ATM” machine on their campus that crafted the pizza of your desire within minutes. Now there are champagne vending machines making it’s way to the U.S. The first of its kind which is available to the public is located in a place that you would expect it to be, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas Nevada.

The machines are stocked full of about 320 mini bottles of Moet’s Imperial Brut and Imperial Rose champagne. Now I know you may be curious as to how you get the champagne… well for all you minors out there don’t get your hopes up it requires a special coin to even grab a bottle. So you have to prove at the front desk that you’re 21 and buy the special $20 gold coin to even use the machine…. so this is a cool idea but doesn’t that kind of defeat the purpose of a vending machine?? Either way, it is a cool idea check it out for yourself!