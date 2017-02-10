Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Throw A Valentine’s Wedding

Cosmo and Y107 Morning Show has found a special way to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day: We’re Throwing a Wedding!

You’ve found love and are ready to get married. However, you’re broke or simply don’t want to go through the huge planning of a big wedding. But who’s got the money to elope? And the courthouse, well, maybe not the most memorable. So here’s the solution.

We are marrying one couple LIVE in-studio on Valentine’s Day. It’ll be live on FB too, so invite whoever you want to tune in and be a part of your big day!

Sound like a dream to you? We’ll select the lucky couple Tuesday, February 7th, giving you a bit of time to finalize everything else you need before the wedding at 8:40a on Tuesday, February 14th. (You do need to have your marriage license ready to go for the big day ahead of time.) And yes, the officiant we have in place is certified, so this will be a legit wedding.

We’re also giving you a wedding gift thanks to The Lodge of Four Seasons: 1 night in the Avila Suites including a bottle of sparkling wine, $100 towards dinner, $30 towards breakfast, and chocolate strawberries!

To get registered, submit a picture of the two of you and 107 words or less as to why you are the perfect couple for this. We can’t wait for your excitement and the joys of wedded bliss on Valentine’s Day!

Join us Valentine’s Day for our selected couple’s special day, to be celebrated live on-air in studio and on FB live!