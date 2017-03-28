Listen Live
Leggings on a Plane: Are They Really Banned?

That leggings story has been all over the headlines lately. Two teen girls were booted from boarding a United plane from Denver to Minneapolis for the most ridiculous reason: they were wearing leggings. Say WHAT?!?!

And the world JUMPED on it, attacking United for the ridiculous judgement call. But, was it the gate agent? Or, was it an absurd policy we weren’t aware of? Are we no longer allowed to fly in comfortable clothes? Surely many have worn worse, right?

The Truth??

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to fly under a “friends and family” pass, dress code can become a game changer. That was apparently the case, as these girls were riding as “pass travelers”, meaning they were relatives of a United employee. Those passes come with big rules, especially when it comes to dress code, as you become a representative of the company. 

“The passengers this morning were United pass riders and not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel. We regularly remind our employees that when they place a family member or friend on a flight for free as a standby passenger, they need to follow our dress code. To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome.” ~ Media statement from United spokesman Jonathan Guerin

Like it or not, they abused a privilege and were kicked off. They should’ve known better, right? Well, at least their parents should’ve I guess. I’ve had the privilege to fly on another carrier’s “guest pass”, and the employee who gave me that pass made it very clear what I could and couldn’t wear. The same was stressed for my kids. Like it or not, it’s a rule.

However, the policy in general is apparently quite sexist. 

At least we’ve learned one thing: leggings are still okay to fly in. Phew. Good to know.

