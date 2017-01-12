Edible Unicorns Are Showing Up Everywhere!

It’s become pretty obvious that we’ve become obsessed with unicorns. I’m not sure where this spawned from or why, but there’s now unicorn everything, and it’s impacting food too. A few weeks ago, we posted unicorn hot cocoa on our Instagram which looked amazing! But that’s only the beginning of a world filled with “Unicorn food”. Pretty much, take any food and make it “pretty” with lots of colors and pastels, probably some glitter, sparkles, or rainbow sprinkles, and BOOM…it’s unicorn!

The latest trend: Unicorn Macaroons! Yummy! Take a look.

Ooohhh, pretty…

Unicorn inspired macarons 😊 used @nutmegandhoneybee tutorial for the marbling. It's on her YouTube channel 🤗 A photo posted by anett (@ohsprinkles) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Is that cotton candy in the middle?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDSNxeOjHSs/

Now THAT’S a unicorn…

Wishing everyone a very magical unicorn Christmas Day 💗 my special little project that I finished before leaving for vacation. Spending the rest of 2016 with my family in Lisbon 💗 YVR 🛫 LHR 🛫 LIS A photo posted by Mimi #style #kitchenadventures (@indulgewithmimi) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:50am PST

And the rest…

We are so glad everyone is so excited for these mystical unicorn Macs! They are coming out Friday! First come first serve! A photo posted by Mac Lab Bakery (@mac_lab) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:27am PST

Unicorn Macaroons! A photo posted by BASKiT Baking Studio by Jessie (@baskitbakingstudio) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:10am PST

Oh yeah, there’s also this.

Of course, let’s not forget the other side of the spectrum: