Uber People

The next time you get into an Uber, you can now specify a person rather than just a place as your destination. The update is called Uber to Person and allows users to sync their contacts with the Uber app. After that step, instead of just typing in the address of the place you want to go just put the name of a person you want to be taken to. The contact will receive a request to provide their current location.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the Uber app, you will still be allowed to have your location shared. Pretty amazing right the only catch really is that once someone locks onto your location you can’t move, unless you want to play a game of hide and seek.