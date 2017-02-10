TOSH Coming to Mizzou in April

He’s so wrong, you can’t help but laugh. And now he’s coming to the Mizzou Campus.

Daniel Tosh, star of Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0”, will host and perform an evening of standup comedy featuring writers and comedians from his show Saturday, April 15th, as part of his annual campus tour.

“Tosh.0” is currently in its ninth season and airs on Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

This is one night you don’t want to miss!

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10am at LiveNation.com or by calling the Mizzou Box Office at 800-745-3000.

Listen this week to Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show for your chance to Beat the Box Office and score a pair before they go on sale!

Ticket prices range from $25 to $69.50.