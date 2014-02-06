Over the years we’ve had some amazing beverage choices. Some of them didn’t stick around though. In fact a lot of them just seemed to disappear. Here’s our list for the Top 5 Drinks That Don’t Exist Anymore.

#5 Orbitz

What were those little balls floating around in Orbitz? No one really knows. All we know is, is that they were called gellan gum and they were like little bits of tasty clouds floating in our drink. Orbitz hit shelves in the late ’90s but quickly disappeared. It came out in a few different fruit flavors and every once and a while you can still find a bottle of it on eBay.

#4 Sprite Remix

Sprite Remix is easily one of the greatest things to be invented in the early 2000’s. Back in 2003 supplies of Sprite Remix ware ample and all were able to partake in its carbonated fruity deliciousness. Those days didn’t last. Sprite Remix quickly began disappearing from gas stations and grocery store shelves before it was completely discontinued in 2007.

#3 Fruitopia



Yes, Fruitopia isn’t completely gone but if you want to get a bottle you’ll have to go to Canada or Australia. Totally worth the the trip though. Fruitopia began a draw down in the states around 2003 because of poor sales. Since then it can only be found in a few states. We miss you Fruitopia, please come home.

#2 Crystal Pepsi



So in reality Crystal Pepsi wasn’t that amazing but we still miss it. It probably has something to do with the amazing commercials that Crystal Pepsi gave us.



#1 Surge



Surge should be brought back. That’s all there is to it. It is hands down one of the greatest sodas to ever be created. Sure it gave us heart palpitations but it was totally worth it. There’s even a website dedicated to bringing back the product, www.savesurge.org.