Tom Hardy (and his dog) Wants To Tuck You Into Bed Tonight [VIDEO]

It’s like a dream. Tom Hardy and his dog, cuddling on a couch, reading you a bedtime story. You no longer have to dream it’ll happen. Just click below.

For NYE, while you may have been fighting to stay awake, Tom was busy on British TV reading a bedtime story about a kid needing a hat for a party, delighting parents (especially moms). He added the sweetest, cutest voices into the story as well. And all the time, his faithful furry companion was cuddled up on his lap.

This is nothing new across the pond. There’s a children’s TV show called CBeebies, where actors read bedtime stories to kids. But Tom Hardy and a dog… like a dream come true ladies. (And a bit better than Nina and Star on Sprout).