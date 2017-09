Join Y107’s Jax at Mosers on Keene Street in Columbia from 4-6p Friday, Sept. 8th. We’re teaming with New Amsterdam Vodka for a Sip and Sample event. Try out their vodkas, and pick-up your free passes for the Y107 Tiger Tailgate Saturday night, happening just prior to the SEC home opener against South Carolina. We’ll also have a limited supply of the all new SEC approved clear bags thanks to Steve’s Pest Control. These are some of the only bags allowed into all Mizzou football games from now on.