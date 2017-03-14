Ranking ‘This Is Us’ Finale in Kleenex

The first season of ‘This Is Us’ is coming to a dramatic conclusion tonight, and I honestly don’t know if I can handle it. To be honest, I’ve stopped watching ‘This Is Us’. First off, by the time we fight with the kids to go to sleep, I’m exhausted and not ready for another emotional roller coaster. While the show is incredibly amazing, I’ve seriously been avoiding it like the plague. We’ve caught up on ‘Scandal’, ‘Quantico’, ‘Blacklist’, and ‘Blacklist Redemption’, even ‘Superstore’. We even started ‘Designated Survivor’ last night, just because I can’t bring myself to weep like a baby, as I know we’re about an episode away from the “William” episode.

All that being said, tonight is the night. From all accounts, it sounds like it’s going to be the episode that answers “What happened to Jack?” I can’t confirm it, but after reading a quote from Milo Ventimiglia who plays Jack, I have to wonder.

I hope everyone has recovered from William’s passing, is all I’m going to say. Get ready. It’s a rocky ride at the end. ~ Ventimiglia to The Hollywood Reporter

Oh boy. Well I’m curious af, but I just don’t know if I’m ready. Are you?

The Hollywood Reporter article took it a step further, ranking the episode by way of tissues. The responses are fantastic too, with Jack, Randall, Ben, Miguel, Beth, and Kevin all giving their two cents, with responses ranging from a few to “all you got”. A couple comments even give us hope that it won’t be as tough as the “William” episode. Read them all here.

Regardless, it sounds like the episode will be a bit different, a bit darker, but still the emotional rollercoaster we’ve come to expect from the phenomenal show. We look forward to tonight and to seasons 2 and 3, already confirmed.