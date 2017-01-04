Apple might be releasing one of the most pointless updates to date. They are trying to help you be less (or more) obnoxious if you’re one of those people who text while at the movies. iPhone leaker Sonny Dickinson announced that the next update will feature a new theater mode which comes with a popcorn icon in the control center. The update is scheduled to be releasing on January 10th. Tech writers at Apple Insider and Forbes say the theater mode would turn off notifications and dim your iPhone. I guess turning the automatic brightness and silent switch on is hard to do? What do you think about the new update? Let us know in the comments below.