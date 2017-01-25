The Super Change

This is already going to be the most technological advanced Super Bowl yet but that’s not the only change to come. Super Bowl ads have really become a part of the experience. For some, the only reason to watch the Super Bowl is for the ad’s however, instead of making the same old ads a few companies are trying something new this year.

The candy company Mars will be airing the fist ever live Super Bowl commercial, which will be for Snickers and will be a continuation of its “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign. The Live ad will star actor Adam Driver, who is best known for playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Kraft Heinz won’t have an ad at all this year. However, they will be giving all of their U.S. employees the day off on Monday, hoping that the move will generate more publicity than buying a 30-second spot. The idea is to free workers from having to go to work the day after the Super Bowl and promoting the idea of making the day after the big game a national holiday.

