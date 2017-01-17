The Spice of Life

I’m an avid lover of food, really any kind but I am very fond of some food that has a little Spicy kick to it. There is a new study that makes me love spicy food even more. It has been found out that food with some heat could help you live longer, with new research from the University of a Vermont finding that eating red chili peppers leads to a 13 percent reduction in total mortality.

Researchers said spicy peppers prevent obesity, increase blood flow, and alter your gut bacteria, and that eating the peppers is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. The key ingredient is capsaicin, which is what makes peppers spicy. One of the researchers suggested that because of previous studies with similar findings, as well as their own, chili pepper or spicy food could potentially become a dietary recommendation.