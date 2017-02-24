The Shower Orange

I have a huge sweet tooth, and nothing satisfies this craving more than some nice fresh juicy fruit. Let’s face it some fruit can be rather messy take oranges, for example, it’s almost impossible to eat one without juice running down your face or arm. Well, there is a weird trend that has solved this issue… eating the fruit in the shower to avoid the sticky mess.

This trend started in a Reddit thread where one user asked what was something unconventional everyone should try out? Another user responded by saying he likes to eat citrus fruit in the shower, in his words ” Just ripping it in half, and tearing into it with your teeth like a savage cannibal who hasn’t eaten in a week! This is the most carnal, ferocious, liberating thing a man can do.” This kicked off a thread called Shower Orange where people from all over shared photos of themselves enjoying the fruit while showering.

Check out a parody making fun of this trend! And if you want to get in on the shower actions post your photos here!

What do you think are you going to start eating oranges in the shower?