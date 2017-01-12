Ever have a hard day at work? Or maybe your day has been just a little bit too long, nothing like a warm hot shower to wash away all of the problems that you encountered throughout the day. Well, that and also a cold beer helps, but should you shower or drink the beers first? You don’t have to make that decision anymore because it’s been made for you.

A brewery in Sweden has decided to perfect showering with a beer by customizing one for that exact situation. The Beer is tiny and compact to keep the temperature cool while you turn the shower as hot as it will go. Also packed with 10% ABV it is strong enough to mentally wash that workday off and get ready for a fresh night.

Fredrik Tunedal — founder of PangPang brewery said he let the Shower Beer ferment for longer so it could develop a soapy taste that would be perfect for the showering experience. What do you think would you give this beer a try? Let us know in the comments below!