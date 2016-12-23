Technology Destroying the Holiday? Try This.

Each year we get excited to gather with friends and family for the holidays… just so we can all pull out our phones and ignore each other. Sad but true.
One little box looks to change all that. It’s called the pause. Load it up with your phones, put the top on, and all service is blocked. And we go back to normal, undistracted, conversation. Would you consider getting one of these?
WATCH: Want to create a cell phone-free zone for Thanksgiving? This prototype called the Pause will block Wi-Fi and cell phone reception.
