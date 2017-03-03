Listen Live
March 7, 2017 Leave a comment

Okay, it’s time for the great debate. Of course, I’m talking about pineapple on pizza! I will be the first to tell you I absolutely hated pineapple on my pizza until I discovered the best topping for it… Jalapenos! There is just something about the sweet and spicy mix that my mouth waters over. That being said, it is the only way I can enjoy pineapple on my pizza. This pizza maker hates pineapple on pizza some much he decline to top an order with it. 

The president of Iceland, Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson, Joked in a statement that he denounces the use of pineapple, while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is on #TeamPineapple. 

 

What do you think? Take the Servey Below!  

 

