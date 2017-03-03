Okay, it’s time for the great debate. Of course, I’m talking about pineapple on pizza! I will be the first to tell you I absolutely hated pineapple on my pizza until I discovered the best topping for it… Jalapenos! There is just something about the sweet and spicy mix that my mouth waters over. That being said, it is the only way I can enjoy pineapple on my pizza. This pizza maker hates pineapple on pizza some much he decline to top an order with it.

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe — ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

The president of Iceland, Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson, Joked in a statement that he denounces the use of pineapple, while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is on #TeamPineapple.

@JonWiseman I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation. #TeamPineapple @Canada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2017

how to properly eat pineapple pizza pic.twitter.com/yW8BMwvTtS — ife the child of God (@HXRLEEN) March 2, 2017

What do you think? Take the Servey Below!