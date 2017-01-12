The “Dirt Look”

There have been many groom trends this past year for men, and I have to say we have gone beyond getting perms, putting lights, jewelry, and glitter into beards. Models at the TOPMAN Fashion show in London came out onto the runway covered in fake dirt. In the words of TOPMAN, They say the look consists of dirty and greasy hair as well as oily skin.

It was designed to give one the appearance of having worked all day and partied all night. The models at the show also put oil in their hair to create the greasy look, and dark eyeshadow was dusted on random spots of their face to resemble an un-showered appearance. Creators say the runway look is the British “phubbing and clubbing scene” of the 1990s.

Go ahead and skip the shower for a few days… hey, it’s the new look! Let us know what you think in the comments below.