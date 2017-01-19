The 4 Year Protest

Shia LaBeouf is no stranger to speaking his mind and live streaming for his fans. It seems not that long ago LaBeouf was live streaming himself watching all of his movies. His latest “project” is a four-year long protest of Donald Trump. Shia Labeouf installed a camera at the museum Of The Moving Image in New York that will run a continuous live stream for the duration of Donald Trumps presidency. LaBeouf even invited the public to participate by saying the phrase, “He will not divide us”, into the camera.

The mantra ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ acts as a safe/non-violent way to protest. Among some of the first people to visit the project on Friday was actor Jaden Smith. Check out the Live Stream here!