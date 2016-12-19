That story about Santa and the kid dying in his arms is FAKE.

Yes, even we got duped.

Yesterday, a story broke about a Santa visiting a terminally ill kid who died in his arms. It was moving. It was heartbreaking. It was unbelievable.

That’s because it was FAKE. People started poking holes in the story almost immediately. For example, why would a kid want to see Santa in October? CNN did some investigative work and found NO ONE that could verify the story. Details are still emerging but one thing is for sure. That Santa is getting a big pile of coal for Christmas. – JAX