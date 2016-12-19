Listen Live
Breaking News

That story about Santa and the kid dying in his arms is FAKE.

December 15, 2016 Leave a comment

Yes, even we got duped.

Yesterday, a story broke about a Santa visiting a terminally ill kid who died in his arms. It was moving. It was heartbreaking. It was unbelievable. 

That’s because it was FAKE. People started poking holes in the story almost immediately. For example, why would a kid want to see Santa in October? CNN did some investigative work and found NO ONE that could verify the story. Details are still emerging but one thing is for sure. That Santa is getting a big pile of coal for Christmas. – JAX

Tags

Comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2016, Y107. All Rights Reserved.