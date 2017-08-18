Are Taylor Swift’s Latest Actions Teasing Something Big Coming

Earlier today, Taylor Swift made some big changes to all her social media and her website. What does it all mean?

If you head to her Tumblr, Twitter, or Instagram, you’ll see the following:

Head to her Facebook, and everything is gone through 2015. Her website is literally a “blank space”. So what does it all mean? No one seems to know for certain. While it could have something to do with the latest court case, we find that highly unlikely. Others speculate she’s been victimized again, and this is the work of an elaborate hacker.

We’re way more certain that this is a HUGE precursor to the big sixth album announcement. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic. After all, her albums almost always come out in October, which is right around the corner. We know the album is getting closer. Ed Sheeran shared that not too long ago. And fun fact: today marks 3 years to the date that “1989” was announced.

On the 3 year anniversary of @taylorswift13 announcing '1989,' she has deleted all her social media accounts and this is me. #TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/EaxErhjBZg — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) August 18, 2017

So, is the waiting game over? Apparently, she’s possibly going to be on Good Morning America on the 31st, so there’s that.

DIRECTV is showing that Taylor is appearing on Good Morning America on August 31st, which is 13 days away! #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/GrFAHRnyI2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 18, 2017

Either way, all will be revealed soon from this marketing genius. Count on that.