Lil Yachty Teams w/Carly Rae For A Throwback Remake

I heard a couple weeks ago that Carly Rae Jepsen was back, and teaming with Lil Yachty for a new single. And I laughed.

What an odd pairing. Even odder, they were teaming up to cover the legendary Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock track “It Takes Two”. Seriously, how could this even possibly be good? Then I forgot all about it. Until today.

Watching TV, the new Target commercial came on, and in the background was a cover of “It Takes Two” with a guy and girl singing/rapping. Surprisingly, it wasn’t that bad. Could this be? Sure enough… the whole single was specifically for Target, as evident in the video. Carly also sounds very much like Fergie did a couple weeks ago. Maybe the Black Eyed Peas could contract her since Fergie doesn’t look like she’s re-upping.

I’m also way behind, as it debuted during the Grammys. (Guess I missed that one.)

What do you think of the track? Does it do the original justice? And what about Carly’s new look?