Margaritaville Coming To Lake of the Ozarks

The biggest Lake of the Ozarks resort is about to get a much-needed makeover, which includes a popular rebranding. Say goodbye to Tan-Tar-A and hello to Margaritaville.

News just dropped that Tan-Tar-A has been sold and will take the Margaritaville rebranding, and we couldn’t be more excited. It’s no secret that while incredible, time has taken its toll on the resort. A recent stay there was nice, but you can tell some updating, or a makeover was due. We didn’t expect something as big as this though.

While I’ve been to Margaritaville restaurants, I had no clue they also did resorts. Knowing the brand though, this could be a sweet “escape” at the Lake. They label the brand as an “escapism” brand after all. It’s a brand that’s all about just chillin’ and enjoying life, at all times of the day. As they say, “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.” Who couldn’t live by that slogan, especially at the lake?

Renovations should be starting immediately, and the resort will stay open throughout the process. There’s no mention at this time of when all will be done.

So, who’s up for a trip to Margaritaville.