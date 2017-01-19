Taco Bell Fries?

When Taco Bell is on your mind the last thing you are thinking about is French Fries, but that’s not going to stop Taco Bell from testing them out to see how well they sell. The Fried Chicken taco is set to hit later this month and now the chain is testing French Fries in Irvine, California. For fifty cents, customers can get the fries served with a little extra kick of habanero seasoning, and for an extra two dollars, the fries come loaded with the Nacho Supreme toppings.

So far, this is the only location in the United States that is serving the fries, but locations in Japan, Guatemala and Chile already serve loaded fries, while some of the restaurants in Canada sell fries supreme, Cheesy, and Chili Cheese fries. Taco Bell is also testing out “Crispy Chicken Chips” their version of chicken nuggets.

