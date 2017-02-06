Surprise Gift

Listen Live
February 6, 2017

Valentine’s day is coming up and you don’t want to end up in the “dog house.” Everyone deserves a little something to lift their spirits, check out what this dad did for an important family member. 

But then she read the note...and NOOOPE.

Even man’s best friend deserves flowers! Let’s just hope this guy remembers to get something extra special for his wife, or she may be a little jealous. 

